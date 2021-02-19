Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 19
- Metra to buy low-emission locomotives in effort to go green (Sun-Times)
- 2 Chicago police officers hurt in Englewood crash (NBC)
- Driver who critically injured cyclist Alex Betzel had carjacked the vehicle (Tribune)
- Despite national mask mandate, Metra is not kicking people off trains for noncompliance (CBS)
- Better Streets: 1st graders sent letters to Lightfoot asking for municipal snow clearance (Better Streets)
- WTTW looks at efforts to revitalize natural area around Big Marsh bike park
- Chicago Critical Mass cofounder Michael Burton on why The 606 is a great winter commute route (WBEZ)
