Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 19

Metra to buy low-emission locomotives in effort to go green (Sun-Times)

2 Chicago police officers hurt in Englewood crash (NBC)

Driver who critically injured cyclist Alex Betzel had carjacked the vehicle (Tribune)

Despite national mask mandate, Metra is not kicking people off trains for noncompliance (CBS)

Better Streets: 1st graders sent letters to Lightfoot asking for municipal snow clearance (Better Streets)

WTTW looks at efforts to revitalize natural area around Big Marsh bike park

Chicago Critical Mass cofounder Michael Burton on why The 606 is a great winter commute route (WBEZ)

