Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 18
- Metra leaders upset by plan to give CTA a bigger share of COVID-19 relief (Herald)
- Affordable homes, health center, child care planned for West Side vacant lots (Block Club)
- Neighbors argue that adding 16 affordable units near Morse stop would hurt local merchants (Block Club)
- CTA Elevating Futures scholarship recipients would have a chance to work on RPM (Block Club)
- Block Club looks at Better Streets Chicago’s campaign for municipal sidewalk clearance
- Belmont Cragin teens will help design and roll out bike education campaign (BBSP)
- Local business owner buys out street vendors, donates food to community fridges (Daily Northwestern)
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
– John Greenfield, co-editor