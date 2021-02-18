Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 18

Metra leaders upset by plan to give CTA a bigger share of COVID-19 relief (Herald)

Affordable homes, health center, child care planned for West Side vacant lots (Block Club)

Neighbors argue that adding 16 affordable units near Morse stop would hurt local merchants (Block Club)

CTA Elevating Futures scholarship recipients would have a chance to work on RPM (Block Club)

Block Club looks at Better Streets Chicago’s campaign for municipal sidewalk clearance

Belmont Cragin teens will help design and roll out bike education campaign (BBSP)

Local business owner buys out street vendors, donates food to community fridges (Daily Northwestern)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor