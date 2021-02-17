Translating the CTA ‘L’ train map into bike routes

Today I was rummaging around for envelopes to mail copies of my book to Streetsblog Chicago donors (thanks donors!), when I came upon a silkscreen print that I bought at an art fair years ago, but never got around to framing.

I don’t know who the artist is, since the poster is only signed with this symbol. But maybe someone who’s familiar with them will see this post and shed some light on the subject.

The poster takes the Chicago Transit Authority’s ‘L’ train map and replaces the different branches (within the central city) with bikes routes, most of which are fairly rideable streets. They’re not radically different than the proposed “Spoke Route” bike superhighways (dark blue on this map) identified in Chicago’s Streets for Cycling 2020 Plan.

First, here a reminder of what the CTA train line routes look like.

And here’s the print with bike routes mirroring the ‘L’ lines.

Below is a breakdown of the bike itineraries, generally heading towards downtown.

Loop ‘L’ tracks

Kinzie

Desplaines

Harrison

Dearborn

Green Line (East 63rd branch)

Cottage Grove

60th

Green Line (Ashland Branch)

Wood

Garfield

Red Line South

King

31st

Princeton

29th

Canal

Archer

State

18th

Wabash

9th and Plymouth (northbound)

Orange Line

59th

Kostner

Lawndale

Archer

Pink Line / Blue Line (Forest Park Branch) Hybrid

Cermak

Kostner

Archer

Ogden

California

Roosevelt

Ogden

Jackson

Green Line (Harlem/Lake Branch)

Washington (two-way west of Garfield Park)

Washington (westbound between Garfield and Union parks)

Warren (eastbound between Garfield and Union parks)

Randolph (westbound east of Union Park)

Washington (eastbound east of Union Park)

Blue Line (O’Hare Brach)

Higgins

Milwaukee

Brown Line

Lawrence

Damen

Addison

Lincoln

Wells

Red Line North

Clark (that’s it)

What do you think of this bike route approximation of the ‘L’ system? Would you tweak the itineraries to make them more rideable, or make them better approximate the train lines?