Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 17

Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation after snow storm (Associated Press)

6 Chicago buildings have had roof collapses from snow this month (Sun-Times)

Belmont Cragin youth urge CTA board to upgrade bus service (ATA)

Witnesses: Woman jumped on Blue tracks and died after altercation at Pulaski stop (ABC)

Driver crashes off I-355 bridge — 2nd case of a motorist plunging from an Interstate in a week (ABC)

Namesake of all-affordable, LGBT-friendly Logan TOD is denied housing there (Block Club)

Tribune editorial: Instead of doing “Dibs,” help a neighbor shovel out a parking spot

