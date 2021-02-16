Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 16
- Snowstorm and switching problems cause delays on multiple CTA lines (NBC)
- Snow also caused delays on Metra lines, grounded planes, and clogged roads (Tribune)
- Metra UP-W bused travelers after freight train derailment in West Chicago (ABC)
- Driver rear-ended state trooper on I-55 in Joliet, seriously injuring him (Sun-Times)
- Here’s how to get shoveling help after the blizzard (Block Club)
- Side streets are close to impassible during blizzard — unless you’re biking (CBS)
- Lightfoot asks for patience with side-street plowing (Block Club)
- CTA offering college scholarships through Elevating Futures Scholarship Fund (Fox)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor