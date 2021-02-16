Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 16

Snowstorm and switching problems cause delays on multiple CTA lines (NBC)

Snow also caused delays on Metra lines, grounded planes, and clogged roads (Tribune)

Metra UP-W bused travelers after freight train derailment in West Chicago (ABC)

Driver rear-ended state trooper on I-55 in Joliet, seriously injuring him (Sun-Times)

Here’s how to get shoveling help after the blizzard (Block Club)

Side streets are close to impassible during blizzard — unless you’re biking (CBS)

Lightfoot asks for patience with side-street plowing (Block Club)

CTA offering college scholarships through Elevating Futures Scholarship Fund (Fox)

