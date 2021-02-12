Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 12
- 2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car plunges 70 feet off Stevenson, landing on Archer Ave. (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver seriously injured Alexandra Betzel on her bike at Kimball/Addison in Avondale (WGN)
- Man’s leg stuck between Brown Line train and platform while exiting train, delaying service (CBS)
- Here’s ATA’s writeup of their Transit Equity Day forum with Chuy Garcia and Robin Kelly
- Metra filing in Union Station dispute draws pointed reply from Amtrak (Trains.com)
- Englewood artist creates West Chatham mural to highlight community heroes (Block Club)
- WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer looks at how Chicago’s Schwinn was at the center of the late 1800s bike boom
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor