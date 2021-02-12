Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 12

2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car plunges 70 feet off Stevenson, landing on Archer Ave. (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver seriously injured Alexandra Betzel on her bike at Kimball/Addison in Avondale (WGN)

Man’s leg stuck between Brown Line train and platform while exiting train, delaying service (CBS)

Here’s ATA’s writeup of their Transit Equity Day forum with Chuy Garcia and Robin Kelly

Metra filing in Union Station dispute draws pointed reply from Amtrak (Trains.com)

Englewood artist creates West Chatham mural to highlight community heroes (Block Club)

WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer looks at how Chicago’s Schwinn was at the center of the late 1800s bike boom

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor