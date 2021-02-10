Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 10
- Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class (Politico)
- Glowacz and Joravsky discuss aldermanic pushback to West Loop Metra station TIF (ChiGov.com)
- 2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in high-speed Dan Ryan crash near Englewood, ISP say (ABC)
- CPD: Man arrested after joyride in stolen school bus ends in South Shore crash (ABC)
- Six Corners residents petition for stop sign, speed cam after drivers keep jumping curb (Block Club)
- City to replace 43rd Street bridge with more accessible design (Sun-Times)
- Elmhurst seeks community input on new Metra station design (Tribune)
- Neighbors criticize plan for upscale Avondale 8:8 apartments with no affordable units (Block Club)
