Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 10

  • Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class (Politico)
  • Glowacz and Joravsky discuss aldermanic pushback to West Loop Metra station TIF (ChiGov.com)
  • 2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in high-speed Dan Ryan crash near Englewood, ISP say (ABC)
  • CPD: Man arrested after joyride in stolen school bus ends in South Shore crash (ABC)
  • Six Corners residents petition for stop sign, speed cam after drivers keep jumping curb (Block Club)
  • City to replace 43rd Street bridge with more accessible design (Sun-Times)
  • Elmhurst seeks community input on new Metra station design (Tribune)
  • Neighbors criticize plan for upscale Avondale 8:8 apartments with no affordable units (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, co-editor