Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 10

Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class (Politico)

Glowacz and Joravsky discuss aldermanic pushback to West Loop Metra station TIF (ChiGov.com)

2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in high-speed Dan Ryan crash near Englewood, ISP say (ABC)

CPD: Man arrested after joyride in stolen school bus ends in South Shore crash (ABC)

Six Corners residents petition for stop sign, speed cam after drivers keep jumping curb (Block Club)

City to replace 43rd Street bridge with more accessible design (Sun-Times)

Elmhurst seeks community input on new Metra station design (Tribune)

Neighbors criticize plan for upscale Avondale 8:8 apartments with no affordable units (Block Club)

