Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 9

Indoor resto service is legal, but lakefront is still closed. That could change soon (Block Club)

CTU leaders send schools reopening plan to full membership for a vote (Block Club)

WTTW looks at how Metra sets fires by tracks to keep trains moving in the cold

Indian Trail Road project in Aurora includes a new side path (Tribune)

Op-ed: As Trump’s brand fades, so will his Chicago Tower sign (Tribune)

Author freezes pants to use them as a “Dibs” marker in West Ridge (Block Club)

Patrick Reardon discusses his book “The Loop” at a free Zoom talk tonight at 8 PM

– John Greenfield, co-editor