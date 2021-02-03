Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 3
- Former Chicago resident and South Bend mayor Buttigieg confirmed as USDOT chief (Politico)
- Authorities investigate whether snow was to blame for driver stranded, hit on Metra tracks (Tribune)
- Section of Aragon Ballroom wall collapses under snow, delaying Red and Purple trains (Tribune)
- Evanston advocates: Improved east-west bike connects would benefit public health (Evanston Roundtable)
- Lake County’s first bike-share program is coming to Grayslake (Daily Herald)
- Police warn W. Loop neighbors not to leave keys in cars after 60 thefts, carjackings in 3 months (Block Club)
- Facebook group has helped recover over 200 stolen cars (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.