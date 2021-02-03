Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 3

Former Chicago resident and South Bend mayor Buttigieg confirmed as USDOT chief (Politico)

Authorities investigate whether snow was to blame for driver stranded, hit on Metra tracks (Tribune)

Section of Aragon Ballroom wall collapses under snow, delaying Red and Purple trains (Tribune)

Evanston advocates: Improved east-west bike connects would benefit public health (Evanston Roundtable)

Lake County’s first bike-share program is coming to Grayslake (Daily Herald)

Police warn W. Loop neighbors not to leave keys in cars after 60 thefts, carjackings in 3 months (Block Club)

Facebook group has helped recover over 200 stolen cars (Block Club)

