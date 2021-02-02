Today’s Headlines for Tuesday February 2
- State rep Kam Buckner and 46 colleagues ask IDOT to consider racial equity when choosing investments
- Man charged with DUI that killed female passenger, 24, on 3000 block of North LSD (NBC)
- Chicago has only installed about half of the bikeway mileage proposed in the 2020 plan (Block Club)
- Ald. Cardenas puts brakes on plan for drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts on prime TOD land (MPN)
- Recyclery won $7.5K grant from AARP to fill Rogers Park potholes with cement, bike parts (Block Club)
- Chainlinker requests a good bike route from the North Side to Oak Brook
- Visiting flautist says he forgot $22K heirloom instrument on the Blue Line (CBS)
- Bicycle Film Fest makes a virtual stop in Chicago 2/24-3/7 with ATA as host and beneficiary
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.