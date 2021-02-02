Today’s Headlines for Tuesday February 2

State rep Kam Buckner and 46 colleagues ask IDOT to consider racial equity when choosing investments

Man charged with DUI that killed female passenger, 24, on 3000 block of North LSD (NBC)

Chicago has only installed about half of the bikeway mileage proposed in the 2020 plan (Block Club)

Ald. Cardenas puts brakes on plan for drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts on prime TOD land (MPN)

Recyclery won $7.5K grant from AARP to fill Rogers Park potholes with cement, bike parts (Block Club)

Chainlinker requests a good bike route from the North Side to Oak Brook

Visiting flautist says he forgot $22K heirloom instrument on the Blue Line (CBS)

Bicycle Film Fest makes a virtual stop in Chicago 2/24-3/7 with ATA as host and beneficiary

