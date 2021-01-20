Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 20

ATA looks back at 2020 scooter pilot, and forward to an equity-focused program

Avondale merchants letting teachers work outside their businesses to protest CPS reopening (Block Club)

Suburban restaurants have been violating Illinois’ indoor dining ban (Tribune)

Police release photos of suspects in Red and Green line robberies and thefts (Sun-Times)

Someone broke 8 windows in the Glenview Metra station and warming shelter (Tribune)

Horner Park coil mound could break ground in spring after Army Corps Of Engineers approval (Block Club)

City officials will offer updates on controversial Hilco site during community meeting Thursday (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago