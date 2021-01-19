Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 19

Under state crime bill, motorists would not lose license for unpaid traffic cam tickets (ProPublica)

8 injured, including 3 children, in Lake Shore Drive crash at North Ave. (ABC)

Driver strikes 2 twin brothers, 14, on skateboards in Elgin, seriously injuring them (NBC)

Map: After a record year for carjacking in Chicago, the trend is continuing in 2021 (Tribune)

A CTA bus driver was carjacked in employee parking lot Friday afternoon (WGN)

State loosening COVID restrictions in Chicago, allowing museums to reopen and sports to return (Block Club)

The Navy Pier Flyover bike bridge now has a drawbridge (The Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago