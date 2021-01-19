Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 19
- Under state crime bill, motorists would not lose license for unpaid traffic cam tickets (ProPublica)
- 8 injured, including 3 children, in Lake Shore Drive crash at North Ave. (ABC)
- Driver strikes 2 twin brothers, 14, on skateboards in Elgin, seriously injuring them (NBC)
- Map: After a record year for carjacking in Chicago, the trend is continuing in 2021 (Tribune)
- A CTA bus driver was carjacked in employee parking lot Friday afternoon (WGN)
- State loosening COVID restrictions in Chicago, allowing museums to reopen and sports to return (Block Club)
- The Navy Pier Flyover bike bridge now has a drawbridge (The Chainlink)
