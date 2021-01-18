Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 18

ATA’s Rynell: Let’s make pandemic Open Streets initiatives a permanent feature in all nabes (Tribune)

City’s new Fulton Market plan includes bike lanes on Hubbard (Block Club)

Driver injures man who stopped to help another motorist on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast (Sun-Times)

Carjackers shoot at CTA worker in employee lot while stealing car, police say (ABC)

Authorities investigating ‘suspicious package’ at Far South Side Metra facility (Tribune)

Chicago doesn’t have to return impounded cars to bankrupt owners, U.S. Supreme Court rules (Sun-Times)

Here’s a sneak preview of Rosemont’s new pedestrian bridge over Des Plaines (Jared Kachelmeyer)

Pedestrian-friendly development planned near Orland Park 143rd Metra station (Tribune)

Aurora boy scout troop collects bikes for people who need them (Tribune)

Man lived inside O’Hare for 3 months before detection, prosecutors say (Tribune)

