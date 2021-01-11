Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 11

CPS students returning to schools; parents weigh safety against education needs (Tribune)

Courtney Key, 25, a Black trans woman was found dead, shot and dragged by a driver (Tribune)

Chicago carjackings more than double in Chicago during 2020, police say (Tribune)

3 teens charged after crashing carjacked vehicle on Near West Side: police (Sun-Times)

Cardenas vows zoning changes in response to plan to waste TOD land on drive-through (MPN)

6 apartments, 1 affordable, planned at 2901 N. Milwaukee, 8 minutes from the ‘L’ (Block Club)

Trib architecture critic is retiring, plans “long bike rides along Chicago’s lakefront” (Feder)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago