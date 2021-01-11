Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 11
- CPS students returning to schools; parents weigh safety against education needs (Tribune)
- Courtney Key, 25, a Black trans woman was found dead, shot and dragged by a driver (Tribune)
- Chicago carjackings more than double in Chicago during 2020, police say (Tribune)
- 3 teens charged after crashing carjacked vehicle on Near West Side: police (Sun-Times)
- Cardenas vows zoning changes in response to plan to waste TOD land on drive-through (MPN)
- 6 apartments, 1 affordable, planned at 2901 N. Milwaukee, 8 minutes from the ‘L’ (Block Club)
- Trib architecture critic is retiring, plans “long bike rides along Chicago’s lakefront” (Feder)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago