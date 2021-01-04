Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 4
- Watch Preckwinkle launch Fair Transit South Cook 11 AM today on her Facebook page
- Jobs in shipping, e-commerce are booming, but they’re often inconveniently located (ADG)
- 2 CPD officers hospitalized after crash on East 70th Street (CBS)
- Allegedly speeding driver charged with homicide for crash that killed his cousin (Sun-Times)
- Vehicle found from 12/23 crash that killed Giovanne Bucio and Araceli Gutierrez (NBC)
- Shoreline renovations at Arthur Ashe Beach Park in South Shore start Monday (Block Club)
- Chainlink thread launched to discuss local trail conditions during winter
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago