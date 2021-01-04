Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 4

Watch Preckwinkle launch Fair Transit South Cook 11 AM today on her Facebook page

Jobs in shipping, e-commerce are booming, but they’re often inconveniently located (ADG)

2 CPD officers hospitalized after crash on East 70th Street (CBS)

Allegedly speeding driver charged with homicide for crash that killed his cousin (Sun-Times)

Vehicle found from 12/23 crash that killed Giovanne Bucio and Araceli Gutierrez (NBC)

Shoreline renovations at Arthur Ashe Beach Park in South Shore start Monday (Block Club)

Chainlink thread launched to discuss local trail conditions during winter

