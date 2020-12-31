Today’s Headines for Thursday, December 31

City of Chicago seeks input on redesign of Western between Addison and Howard

Some “people wiping out on the LFT and getting soaked with freezing water” porn from ABC

Park District postpones in-person programming due to COVID-19 (Block Club)

Pedicab Dan will pick up your old Christmas tree and recycle it (WTTW)

Physical activity, including biking, helped one man regain his health during COVID (Tribune)

Once-gritty Pilsen rail viaduct transformed into an outdoor gallery (Sun-Times)

Chicago should rename Lake Shore Drive for DuSable, but we don’t need to drop LSD (Reader)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule over the holidays as we focus on fundraising, including Today’s Headlines and possible posts in response to breaking news. We will not publish on December 25 or January 1. We will resume full publication on Monday, January 4.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great New Year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago