Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 30

CTA announces disposable mask dispensers to be added to some Chicago buses (ABC)

Churro Waffle family mourns Giovanny Bucio and aunt Araceli Gutierrez, killed in Gage park (Block Club)

Evanston’s Main St. corridor is slated for pedestrian improvements (Evanston Roundtable)

The city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program opens to applications on 1/11 (Block Club)

Forty Acres, a Black-owned grocery store, is coming to Austin food desert (Block Club)

Marquette Bank hosts Christmas Without Cancer’s annual bike contest (Beverly Review)

Camping was a great escape from the pandemic this year (Sun-Times)

Here’s a guide to good hiking routes in the region (Reader)

