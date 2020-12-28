Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 28

2 killed, 1 critically injured in Washington Park crash, Chicago police say (ABC)

$5K reward offered for info leading to conviction of Gage Park hit-and-run driver (Tribune)

Cyclist reportedly struck on Christmas Day at Jarvis/Rogers in Rogers Park (Facebook)

How Englewood’s shopping district fell victim to rise of suburban malls, white flight (Tribune)

Steelworkers union donates more than 150 bikes to organizations serving kids (Tribune)

Holiday lights turned on along pedestrian bridge under construction in Aurora (Tribune)

Here’s a map of bike lanes decorated for the holidays (Bike Lane Uprising)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule over the holidays as we focus on fundraising, including Today’s Headlines and possible posts in response to breaking news. We will not publish on December 25 or January 1. We will resume full publication on Monday, January 4.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago