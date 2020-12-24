Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 24

Stay home for Christmas, New Year’s to reduce COVID spread, state’s leaders plead (Block Club)

Child “gravely” injured, woman in critical condition after Gage Park crash (CBS)

Police share video of driver fleeing Lisle traffic stop, fatally crashing on I-88 ramp (Sun-Times)

Chicagoans are accepting $10K checks to move to Michigan and work remotely there ( Crain’s

Sun-Times op-ed: “Biking was a great escape during a ridiculously stressful year”

After 2 years of work, Englewood leaders unveiling 1st “Buy The Block” renovated home (Block Club)

Retired fashion designer created a mannequin Nativity scene on his lawn (Block Club)

