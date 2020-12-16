Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 16

More local coverage of Biden picking Pete over Rahm for USDOT chief (Tribune, Crain’s)

Emanuel may still be getting an ambassador post (Sun-Times)

Driver charged with homicide in crash that killed passenger Lazaro Rosas-Garcia, 29 (Tribune)

Metra platform rifle shooter said he “he does stupid stuff when he drinks” (Tribune)

La Pasadita is selling building, eligible to be an equitable TOD, hopes to stay in business (Block Club)

New coach houses to be allowed under proposed law before aldermen today (Block Club)

ATA hosts a virtual town hall on the topic of food access and public transit on 12/15

