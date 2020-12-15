Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 15

Blackstone alumnus and Divvy employee Jermell Akins critically wounded in shooting (GoFundMe)

Boy, 15, stabbed on Jackson Red Line platform, in good condition (ABC)

3 weeks after hit-and-run driver killed Eliseo Mendoza, 86, family seeks answers (Block Club)

Man who allegedly fired rifle on Metra platform turns himself in (NBC)

Crash, downed power line shut down I-190 and limited access to O’Hare (CBS)

Chicago Inno looks at the end of Chicago’s 2nd e-scooter pilot

CleanTechnica: Chicago charging deserts highlight the racial divide of EVs

Metra will offer free rides on NYE (but you still shouldn’t go to indoor parties) (NBC)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago