Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 10

Divvy electrification, N. Lawndale bike library among “awesome” 2020 Chicago happenings (TOC)

Wrong-way driver crashes into Joliet funeral procession, injuring 3 (NBC)

Police officer injured in crash with driver in Chatham (Tribune)

FBI looking for man wanted for shooting rifle on McCormick Place Metra platform (ABC)

Chicago Restaurant Coalition led by BRT opponent Romanelli, pushes indoor dining by 1/15 (Crain’s)

You can legally drink inside airport bars right now, a “ludicrous” double standard (Block Club)

Lightfoot offers to defer Cubs $250K annual infra payment due to $100M season loss (Sun-Times)

Ordinance renaming LSD for Point du Sable on Transportation Committee agenda (Daily Line)

