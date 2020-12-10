Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 10
- Divvy electrification, N. Lawndale bike library among “awesome” 2020 Chicago happenings (TOC)
- Wrong-way driver crashes into Joliet funeral procession, injuring 3 (NBC)
- Police officer injured in crash with driver in Chatham (Tribune)
- FBI looking for man wanted for shooting rifle on McCormick Place Metra platform (ABC)
- Chicago Restaurant Coalition led by BRT opponent Romanelli, pushes indoor dining by 1/15 (Crain’s)
- You can legally drink inside airport bars right now, a “ludicrous” double standard (Block Club)
- Lightfoot offers to defer Cubs $250K annual infra payment due to $100M season loss (Sun-Times)
- Ordinance renaming LSD for Point du Sable on Transportation Committee agenda (Daily Line)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago