Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 9
- The CTA warns of massive, across-the-board cuts if feds don’t come through with funding (CBS)
- CTA awaiting federal approval for next phase of Red Line extension (WTTW)
- Officials: Man wounded in shootout with police near Rogers Park Metra stop (Block Club)
- Englewood shop that helps entrepreneurs needs support after driver crashes into building (Block Club)
- WTTW looks at Rahm Emanuel’s transportation legacy and the current controversy
- Crain’s op-ed: Sure Rahm covered up the murder of a teen, but he also supported youth tennis
- Ald. Tom Tunney fined $10,500 for violating indoor dining ban at Ann Sather (Eater)
- Tribune op-ed blasts Tunney for operating a sugar speakeasy
- Chicago cyclists, including Courtney, offer tips for winter riding (WTTW)
