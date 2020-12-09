Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 9

  • The CTA warns of massive, across-the-board cuts if feds don’t come through with funding (CBS)
  • CTA awaiting federal approval for next phase of Red Line extension (WTTW)
  • Officials: Man wounded in shootout with police near Rogers Park Metra stop (Block Club)
  • Englewood shop that helps entrepreneurs needs support after driver crashes into building (Block Club)
  • WTTW looks at Rahm Emanuel’s transportation legacy and the current controversy
  • Crain’s op-ed: Sure Rahm covered up the murder of a teen, but he also supported youth tennis
  • Ald. Tom Tunney fined $10,500 for violating indoor dining ban at Ann Sather (Eater)
  • Tribune op-ed blasts Tunney for operating a sugar speakeasy
  • Chicago cyclists, including Courtney, offer tips for winter riding (WTTW)

