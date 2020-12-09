Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 9

The CTA warns of massive, across-the-board cuts if feds don’t come through with funding (CBS)

CTA awaiting federal approval for next phase of Red Line extension (WTTW)

Officials: Man wounded in shootout with police near Rogers Park Metra stop (Block Club)

Englewood shop that helps entrepreneurs needs support after driver crashes into building (Block Club)

WTTW looks at Rahm Emanuel’s transportation legacy and the current controversy

Crain’s op-ed: Sure Rahm covered up the murder of a teen, but he also supported youth tennis

Ald. Tom Tunney fined $10,500 for violating indoor dining ban at Ann Sather (Eater)

Tribune op-ed blasts Tunney for operating a sugar speakeasy

Chicago cyclists, including Courtney, offer tips for winter riding (WTTW)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago