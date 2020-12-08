Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 8
- ATA looks at the state of the Fair Transit South Cook pilot
- Amtrak, Metra end Chicago Union Station arbitration (Trains)
- Truck crash, fuel leak causing road closures in Hegewisch (CBS)
- Construction starts soon on Auburn Park Metra station along Rock Island line (Block Club)
- “How can our customers get to us?” asks owner of store located 4 minutes from ‘L’ (Block Club)
- The Swedish taboo: Ald. Tunney ignores indoor dining ban at his Ann Sather restaurants (Sun-Times)
- All Chicago Park District ice rinks are now open (Reader)
- ATA hosts an online transit justice forum tonight at 6 PM
