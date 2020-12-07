Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 7
- Cook County launches rider survey in advance of Fair Transit South Cook launch
- Smart Cities looks at “disappointing” $16M diversion of ride-hail funding from CTA budget
- Fatal Eisenhower pedestrian crash neat Independence Sunday Morning (CBS)
- Man, 66, in serious condition after driver struck him on Milwaukee in Glenview (Tribune)
- Attack on Blue Line in Oak Park leaves passenger with head trauma, eye injury (Tribune)
- Ambulance/car crash in Chinatown results in minor injuries (WGN)
- A reckless driver nearly struck ex-Trib transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski
- The CTA Holiday Train is running but its schedule is top-secret, for good reason (WTTW)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago