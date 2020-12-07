Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 7

Cook County launches rider survey in advance of Fair Transit South Cook launch

Smart Cities looks at “disappointing” $16M diversion of ride-hail funding from CTA budget

Fatal Eisenhower pedestrian crash neat Independence Sunday Morning (CBS)

Man, 66, in serious condition after driver struck him on Milwaukee in Glenview (Tribune)

Attack on Blue Line in Oak Park leaves passenger with head trauma, eye injury (Tribune)

Ambulance/car crash in Chinatown results in minor injuries (WGN)

A reckless driver nearly struck ex-Trib transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski

The CTA Holiday Train is running but its schedule is top-secret, for good reason (WTTW)

