Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 4

  • Study: Lack of opportunity to social distanced caused higher Black, Latino COVID death rates (Block Club)
  • 3 teens die in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Berkeley (Sun-Times)
  • Truck driver fatally struck Michael Guzman, 31, in West Rogers Park (Sun-Times)
  • Longtime cop John Garrido Sr., 76, father of anti-bike lane activist, died of COVID-19 (Sun-Times)
  • Family of hit-and-run victim Eliseo Mendoza, 86, calls for help solving case (Block Club)
  • Public art project to commemorate 1919 Chicago Race Riot receives grant funding (WIU)
  • The Riverview Bridge, aka The Hot Doug, gets high marks in Tribune’s architecture rankings
  • Historic La Luce building, near Ashland Green/Pink station, spared for now (Block Club)

