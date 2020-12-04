Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 4
- Study: Lack of opportunity to social distanced caused higher Black, Latino COVID death rates (Block Club)
- 3 teens die in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Berkeley (Sun-Times)
- Truck driver fatally struck Michael Guzman, 31, in West Rogers Park (Sun-Times)
- Longtime cop John Garrido Sr., 76, father of anti-bike lane activist, died of COVID-19 (Sun-Times)
- Family of hit-and-run victim Eliseo Mendoza, 86, calls for help solving case (Block Club)
- Public art project to commemorate 1919 Chicago Race Riot receives grant funding (WIU)
- The Riverview Bridge, aka The Hot Doug, gets high marks in Tribune’s architecture rankings
- Historic La Luce building, near Ashland Green/Pink station, spared for now (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago