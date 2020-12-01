Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 1
- Chicago aldermen weigh in on the idea of Rahm Emanuel as USDOT chief (Associated Press)
- Letter: Rahm Emanuel lacks “character and moral rectitude” to be USDOT chief (Tribune)
- Zachary Plantz, 27, advisor to Dan Lipinski, killed in Florida crash on Thanksgiving morning (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver injures state trooper on Kennedy Expressway (CBS)
- CBS looks at crash statistics for Lake Shore Drive’s Oak Street curve
- Cyclist hit by waves on LFT near Oak yesterday; here’s our inland detour map (ABC)
- CDOT has started work on the new 43rd Street bike/ped bridge over LSD (Block Club)
- 88-unit, all-affordable/CHA, LGBT-friendly housing development opens in Logan (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago