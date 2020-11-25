Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 2020

Driver killed Justin Fanslau, 51, in Hammond grocery store lot and fled the scene (NWI Times)

Officer suffered severe facial injuries after being dragged by driver during traffic stop (CBS)

Multiple crashes reported on Dan Ryan expressway as slick conditions continue (CBS)

Police seeking man wanted for phone robbery on CTA train in Bronzeville (Fox)

Bus drivers wouldn’t let passenger on shirtless w/ mask, let him on mask-less w/ shirt (HPH)

ATA: The Rte. 53 extension was a bad idea — let’s make sure it never happens

Need a gift idea — how about a used bike or accessories from West Town? (Block Club)

Volunteers sought for December 5 Humboldt Boulevard cleanup event (Block Club)

