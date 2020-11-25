Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 2020
- Driver killed Justin Fanslau, 51, in Hammond grocery store lot and fled the scene (NWI Times)
- Officer suffered severe facial injuries after being dragged by driver during traffic stop (CBS)
- Multiple crashes reported on Dan Ryan expressway as slick conditions continue (CBS)
- Police seeking man wanted for phone robbery on CTA train in Bronzeville (Fox)
- Bus drivers wouldn’t let passenger on shirtless w/ mask, let him on mask-less w/ shirt (HPH)
- ATA: The Rte. 53 extension was a bad idea — let’s make sure it never happens
- Need a gift idea — how about a used bike or accessories from West Town? (Block Club)
- Volunteers sought for December 5 Humboldt Boulevard cleanup event (Block Club)
Streetsblog Chicago will be off Thursday and Friday.
