Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 20
- Ald. Rodriguez-Sanchez blasts idea of Rahm for USDOT chief, notes O’Hare Express debacle (Jacobin)
- 60 protesters sue city, alleging CPD abused them “without justification” at summer protests (Block Club)
- Driver was allegedly high and doing 80 mph when he killed cyclist Troy Young, 41, in Lombard (Sun-Times)
- Plan Commission approves Bridgeport Amazon warehouse despite community opposition (Block Club)
- Steel installed on Belmont Flyover pylons in Lakeview (Block Club)
- West Side park officially renamed for Anna and Stephen Douglass (Block Club)
- City seeks proposals for ped-friendly development with community space in S. Chicago (Block Club)
- Wharton Sinkler wants to pave the way to better walking and biking conditions in Des Plaines (ATA)
- CTA Holiday Train, Bus returning for 2020, but without riders (ABC)
