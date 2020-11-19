Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 19

ATA, other advocacy groups launch petition against diverting ride-hail revenue from CTA

CTA ‘cautiously optimistic’ about second round of transit stimulus money (WTTW)

Gary police chase ends with death of bystander Jacob Moore, 29, on IU campus (CBS)

Driver charged with fatally striking Troy Young, 41, in Lombard, fleeing (Daily Herald)

Worker injured in South Side rail yard alleges negligence, race played a role (Sun-Times)

Motorists drive around stuck gates at crossings in Riverside, Berwyn along BNSF Line (ABC)

New WTTW “Chicago From the Air” doc discusses Black bike racing great Major Taylor (Herald)

