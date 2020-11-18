Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 18

Lightfoot offers details on proposed $3.7 billion capital projects spending plan (Tribune)

Driver who failed to yield injured pedestrian on Golf Road near Niles (Tribune)

Police blame distracted driving for Franklin Park pedestrian crash, Tribune blames “dark clothing”

Boy, 17, on bike grazed by bullet after being caught in crossfire in Bronzeville (Sun-Times)

Pritzker’s office debunks article claiming his daughter broke dining capacity rules (Politico)

Women’s racing team LA Sweat to provide WTF mentorship for Blackstone Bikes kids (Velo News)

Mundelein police opt to donate unclaimed bikes instead of sending them to auction (Tribune)

