Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 16

  • Downtown SSA proposed in response to looting, but Alds. aren’t on board (Block Club)
  • Hit-and-run driver struck and killed cyclist in Aurora (ABC)
  • Driver fatally struck Efren Avitia, 75, on his bike in Cicero (Sun-Times)
  • New smart kiosks bring technology, information to Bronzeville residents (Patch)
  • 26-story tower with 383 residential units, 117 spots pitched for West Loop (Block Club)
  • Student athletes surprise kids with bikes, cash as part of national day of service (WGN)
  • Chicago holiday traditions that are cancelled this year, and COVID-safe alternatives (TOC)
  • John discusses ideas for COVID-safe winter fun on Outside the Loop Radio

