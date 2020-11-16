Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 16

Downtown SSA proposed in response to looting, but Alds. aren’t on board (Block Club)

Hit-and-run driver struck and killed cyclist in Aurora (ABC)

Driver fatally struck Efren Avitia, 75, on his bike in Cicero (Sun-Times)

With COVID-19, taking shelter gets complicated for chilly Metra riders (Daily Herald)

New smart kiosks bring technology, information to Bronzeville residents (Patch)

26-story tower with 383 residential units, 117 spots pitched for West Loop (Block Club)

Student athletes surprise kids with bikes, cash as part of national day of service (WGN)

Chicago holiday traditions that are cancelled this year, and COVID-safe alternatives (TOC)

John discusses ideas for COVID-safe winter fun on Outside the Loop Radio

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago