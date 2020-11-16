Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 16
- Downtown SSA proposed in response to looting, but Alds. aren’t on board (Block Club)
- Hit-and-run driver struck and killed cyclist in Aurora (ABC)
- Driver fatally struck Efren Avitia, 75, on his bike in Cicero (Sun-Times)
- With COVID-19, taking shelter gets complicated for chilly Metra riders (Daily Herald)
- New smart kiosks bring technology, information to Bronzeville residents (Patch)
- 26-story tower with 383 residential units, 117 spots pitched for West Loop (Block Club)
- Student athletes surprise kids with bikes, cash as part of national day of service (WGN)
- Chicago holiday traditions that are cancelled this year, and COVID-safe alternatives (TOC)
- John discusses ideas for COVID-safe winter fun on Outside the Loop Radio
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago