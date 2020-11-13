Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 13
- Pritzker issues state Stay at Home guidelines, warns they could become mandatory (NBC)
- How Chicago’s transit shutdowns during BLM protests negatively impacted residents (The Appeal)
- Transit agencies surveying riders about post-COVID reality (Evanston Now)
- Man in his 60s killed in Lake Forest hit-and-run; police search for white pickup truck (Tribune)
- Driver dies after car/Metra train crash in Arlington Heights (CBS)
- CTA bus service was rerouted due to fire at Madison/Wabash (WGN)
- Developer shows plans for Moody Bible site, near Chicago Brown/Purple stop (Sun-Times)
- J.B Pritzker’s daughter Theodora, 18, allegedly broke restaurant gathering capacity rules (CCW)
- Interview with author of “The Loop: The ‘L’ Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago” (WGN)
