Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 13

Pritzker issues state Stay at Home guidelines, warns they could become mandatory (NBC)

H ow Chicago’s transit shutdowns during BLM protests negatively impacted residents ( The Appeal

Transit agencies surveying riders about post-COVID reality (Evanston Now)

Man in his 60s killed in Lake Forest hit-and-run; police search for white pickup truck (Tribune)

Driver dies after car/Metra train crash in Arlington Heights (CBS)

CTA bus service was rerouted due to fire at Madison/Wabash (WGN)

Developer shows plans for Moody Bible site, near Chicago Brown/Purple stop (Sun-Times)

J.B Pritzker’s daughter Theodora, 18, allegedly broke restaurant gathering capacity rules (CCW)

Interview with author of “The Loop: The ‘L’ Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago” (WGN)

