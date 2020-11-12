Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 12
- State urges all Illinoisans to stay home again as 145 more COVID deaths reported (Block Club)
- Driver who allegedly killed Tushar Sharma, 27, charged with reckless homicide (Tribune)
- Driver charged with aggravated DUI in fatal August crash on I-55 (Fox)
- Blue Line derailment was caused by tire from car crash near Harlem (Tribune)
- Chicago has seen a major uptick in car arsons this year (Block Club)
- 314 apartments, 31 affordable, 136 parking spots proposed 1/2 mile from Wilson stop (Block Club)
- ATA has a campaign to establish connections between trails throughout the region
- Ald. Matt O’Shea proposes ordinance capping third-party food delivery service fees (Patch)
- Metra is hiring a deputy executive director for operations (Mass Transit)
- Chicago cyclist makes mask lanyards after seeing litter in parks (NBC)
- Online CTA 2021 budget hearing tonight at 6 PM (ABC)
