Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 12

State urges all Illinoisans to stay home again as 145 more COVID deaths reported (Block Club)

Driver who allegedly killed Tushar Sharma, 27, charged with reckless homicide (Tribune)

Driver charged with aggravated DUI in fatal August crash on I-55 (Fox)

Blue Line derailment was caused by tire from car crash near Harlem (Tribune)

Chicago has seen a major uptick in car arsons this year (Block Club)

314 apartments, 31 affordable, 136 parking spots proposed 1/2 mile from Wilson stop (Block Club)

ATA has a campaign to establish connections between trails throughout the region

Ald. Matt O’Shea proposes ordinance capping third-party food delivery service fees (Patch)

Metra is hiring a deputy executive director for operations (Mass Transit)

Chicago cyclist makes mask lanyards after seeing litter in parks (NBC)

Online CTA 2021 budget hearing tonight at 6 PM (ABC)

