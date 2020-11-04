Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 4

Pritzker’s Fair Tax plan for graduated income tax meets resistance at the polls (Tribune)

Wabash bridge raised to protect Trump Tower on election night (NBC)

Little Village activists slam Hilco in billboard 6 Months after dust disaster (Block Club)

Find your Chicago map twin with free Folded Map kits (Block Club)

Engineers suggest solutions to calm traffic, protect peds in Naperville (Tribune)

Norwood Park Historical Society opposes car-centric developments by Harlem Blue stop (Nadig)

River Forest board delays play for bike route signs, questioning costs (OakPark.com)

My Block, My Hood, My City will light up King Drive this holiday season (Block Club)

10 best hikes near Chicago (Some Energy Drink Company)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago