Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 4
- Pritzker’s Fair Tax plan for graduated income tax meets resistance at the polls (Tribune)
- Wabash bridge raised to protect Trump Tower on election night (NBC)
- Little Village activists slam Hilco in billboard 6 Months after dust disaster (Block Club)
- Find your Chicago map twin with free Folded Map kits (Block Club)
- Engineers suggest solutions to calm traffic, protect peds in Naperville (Tribune)
- Norwood Park Historical Society opposes car-centric developments by Harlem Blue stop (Nadig)
- River Forest board delays play for bike route signs, questioning costs (OakPark.com)
- My Block, My Hood, My City will light up King Drive this holiday season (Block Club)
- 10 best hikes near Chicago (Some Energy Drink Company)
John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago