Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 28

Lightfoot hopes to persuade Pritzker to lift Chicago indoor dining ban (PBS)

Hyde Park Herald looks at what the South Cook Fair Transit pilot means for the neighborhood

Trump got $270M in debt forgiven when his Chicago tower proved a disappointment (NYT)

Car crash caused power outage in Northbrook Tuesday afternoon, no injuries (ABC)

CTA is blocking mural honoring Brandon McGhee, 23, killed by Armitage/Western stop (Block Club)

WTTW checks out the new Bike Lane Uprising app

The South Side’s 1st Black-owned running shop has opened, and it’s a hit (Block Club)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

