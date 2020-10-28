Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 28
- Lightfoot hopes to persuade Pritzker to lift Chicago indoor dining ban (PBS)
- Hyde Park Herald looks at what the South Cook Fair Transit pilot means for the neighborhood
- Trump got $270M in debt forgiven when his Chicago tower proved a disappointment (NYT)
- Car crash caused power outage in Northbrook Tuesday afternoon, no injuries (ABC)
- CTA is blocking mural honoring Brandon McGhee, 23, killed by Armitage/Western stop (Block Club)
- WTTW checks out the new Bike Lane Uprising app
- The South Side’s 1st Black-owned running shop has opened, and it’s a hit (Block Club)
