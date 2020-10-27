Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 27

Lightfoot defends proposal to fine drivers going 6 mph over limit as a safety measure (Tribune)

1 dead, 17 inured in western Illinois after hayride driver sends trailer into a ravine (ABC)

SUV driver hits side of Cook County jail, is in serious condition (CBS)

Driver crashes into Tinley Park home, car bursts into flames (NBC)

Paintball attack leaves CTA bus driver injured in Chatham (CBS)

Plan to turn shuttered Englewood school into housing calls for reopening Racine stop (Sun-Times)

Almost 2,700 homes planned for Moody Bible site, near Chicago Ave. Brown stop (Crain’s)

Pedestrian bridge over Fox River in Aurora now set to open in the spring (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago