Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 23

WTTW looks at the movement to make North LSD less car-centric

Lightfoot announces return of ban on indoor bar service, 10 PM curfew (Block Club)

2 separate fatal crashes on Tri-State Tollway (WGN)

Sana Saleem, 38 killed in I-294 crash in Schiller Park Thursday morning (ABC)

2 critically injured after BMW driver struck motorcycle on LSD and fled (Sun-Times)

Time Out’s 20 influential people and things list includes West Side bike library

Andersonville hosts socially-distanced trick-or-treating on the Catalpa shared street (Block Club)

