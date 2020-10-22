Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 22

Several UP-NW station houses reopened after being closed since early in pandemic (J & T)

Flooding slows morning commute in Chicago, flood advisory issued for much of area (Tribune)

Police: 2 CPD members hurt after driver veers into squad car in I-290 hit-and-run (Sun-Times)

Police officer injured after driver allegedly runs red in Little Village (Sun-Times)

Man, 40, charged with violent robbery on Red Line at Cermak on 10/12 (Fox)

Plan for 56 apartments with 28 spots on 4500 block of Clark moving forward (Block Club)

2 other 2-3-story Uptown buildings will be redeveloped into mid-rise buildings (Block Club)

Chicago Century Club cyclists celebrate community, Black-owned businesses (Sun-Times)

Columbia Chronicle checks out the Bikes, Birds and Environmental Justice ride

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago