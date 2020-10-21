Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 21
- Colorado, Ohio, Delaware, W. Virginia, Texas added to Chicago travel quarantine list (Block Club)
- RTA sounds federal transit alarms as 2021 budget work begins (Bond Buyer)
- Secretary of State announces IL teen driver deaths are down 74 percent since 2007 (WBBM)
- 2nd man has died after a motorist drove off I-290 in Elmhurst and struck another vehicle (Sun-Times)
- Lake County Sheriff’s deputy injured in three-car crash near Mundelein (Daily Herald)
- Rep. Kam Buckner’s is facing charges after a DUI arrest outside of the Illinois State Capitol (HP Herald)
- After Lightfoot told SBC indoor bar service isn’t a major spread source, Pritzer says it is (Block Club)
- Wear a costume and try Haymarket’s new Bike Lane Uprising beer on 10/29, 6 PM
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago