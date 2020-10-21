Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 21

Colorado, Ohio, Delaware, W. Virginia, Texas added to Chicago travel quarantine list (Block Club)

RTA sounds federal transit alarms as 2021 budget work begins (Bond Buyer)

Secretary of State announces IL teen driver deaths are down 74 percent since 2007 (WBBM)

2nd man has died after a motorist drove off I-290 in Elmhurst and struck another vehicle (Sun-Times)

Lake County Sheriff’s deputy injured in three-car crash near Mundelein (Daily Herald)

Rep. Kam Buckner’s is facing charges after a DUI arrest outside of the Illinois State Capitol (HP Herald)

After Lightfoot told SBC indoor bar service isn’t a major spread source, Pritzer says it is (Block Club)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago