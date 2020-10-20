Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 20

Hit-and-run driver strikes and injures man walking to Ravenswood Metra stop (NBC)

Man injured by hit-and-run driver in Glenview (Tribune)

Plumber’s union unveils plan for 500-car garage in West Loop (Block Club)

Red Line resumes normal service after pole falls on Loyola stop (Fox)

Morton Grove secures $267,000 grant toward construction of ped and bike paths (Tribune)

A pedestrian-priority woonerf treatment is proposed in Arlington Heights (Herald)

The Daily Herald’s bike columnist discusses helmet use

Some restaurants are hibernating due to challenges of winter outdoor service (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago