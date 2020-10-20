Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 20
- Hit-and-run driver strikes and injures man walking to Ravenswood Metra stop (NBC)
- Man injured by hit-and-run driver in Glenview (Tribune)
- Plumber’s union unveils plan for 500-car garage in West Loop (Block Club)
- Red Line resumes normal service after pole falls on Loyola stop (Fox)
- Morton Grove secures $267,000 grant toward construction of ped and bike paths (Tribune)
- A pedestrian-priority woonerf treatment is proposed in Arlington Heights (Herald)
- The Daily Herald’s bike columnist discusses helmet use
- Some restaurants are hibernating due to challenges of winter outdoor service (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago