Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 19

It’s on! Preckwinkle tells Crain’s board South Cook Fair Transit Pilot will launch in January

Sun-Times checks out the bike ride to encourage voting led by Equiticity and Streets Calling

Officer, 2 others injured after collision between unmarked car and another vehicle in Roseland (CBS)

A driver crashes into downtown Cort furniture for the 2nd time in 2 years (ABC)

Metra extends $10-dollar all-day pass through 2020 (Crusader)

Multiple CTA bus lines rerouted while man was hanging off Trump Tower for 13 hours (WGN)

Shuttle buses will run between Western and Kimball during Brown Line work (Sun-Times)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago