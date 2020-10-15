Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 15
- Feds back plan to pedestrianize roads in Jackson Park as part of Obama center work (Block Club)
- WTTW looks at demands for no transit shutdowns in the event of post-election protests
- Drunk driver arrested after crash on I-57 that injured Illinois state trooper (CBS)
- COPA concludes investigation into police shooting of Ariel Roman at Grand Red station (Sun-Times)
- Study: Food co-op can succeed at Wilson station, but design tweaks are needed (Block Club)
- LaSpata wants to downzone planned tower at that neighbors say will crowd Blue Line (Block Club)
- Oswego is opening a new amphitheater near planned Metra station site (Tribune)
- Introducing Evanston RoundTable’s Traffic Guy column on local transportation news
- Ald. Reboyras hosts a Spooktacular Halloween Bike Ride Saturday 10 AM in Riis Park
