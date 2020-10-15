Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 15

Feds back plan to pedestrianize roads in Jackson Park as part of Obama center work (Block Club)

WTTW looks at demands for no transit shutdowns in the event of post-election protests

Drunk driver arrested after crash on I-57 that injured Illinois state trooper (CBS)

COPA concludes investigation into police shooting of Ariel Roman at Grand Red station (Sun-Times)

Study: Food co-op can succeed at Wilson station, but design tweaks are needed (Block Club)

LaSpata wants to downzone planned tower at that neighbors say will crowd Blue Line (Block Club)

Oswego is opening a new amphitheater near planned Metra station site (Tribune)

Introducing Evanston RoundTable’s Traffic Guy column on local transportation news

Ald. Reboyras hosts a Spooktacular Halloween Bike Ride Saturday 10 AM in Riis Park

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago