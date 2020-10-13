Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 13

Take this survey to show support for bus lanes on LSD without widening the drive (ATA)

Sterling Bay: Work on 606 extension, bridge to Lincoln Yards with bike lanes, begins next year (Block Club)

Police officer crashes, falls off overpass onto Kennedy Expressway; OB lanes closed near Foster (WGN)

Police searching for man accused of grabbing woman Sunday on Woodridge bike path (NBC)

Despite multiple recent CTA stabbings, it’s unclear how COVID has affected crime on transit (CBS)

Metra expects only half of riders to return by end of 2021 (Evanston Now)

Block Club checks out the new Big Marsh pump track and sculpture

