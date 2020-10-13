Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 13
- Take this survey to show support for bus lanes on LSD without widening the drive (ATA)
- Sterling Bay: Work on 606 extension, bridge to Lincoln Yards with bike lanes, begins next year (Block Club)
- Police officer crashes, falls off overpass onto Kennedy Expressway; OB lanes closed near Foster (WGN)
- Police searching for man accused of grabbing woman Sunday on Woodridge bike path (NBC)
- Despite multiple recent CTA stabbings, it’s unclear how COVID has affected crime on transit (CBS)
- Metra expects only half of riders to return by end of 2021 (Evanston Now)
- Block Club checks out the new Big Marsh pump track and sculpture
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago