Today”s Headlines for Thursday, October 8

Hit-and-run driver killed Mitchell Climons, 55, walking near 5th Avenue and Pulaski (ABC)

State Police: Darren Green Jr. killed during struggle with trooper over gun during traffic stop (ABC)

Car driver seriously injured man walking, 56, in Chatham and fled the scene (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run SUV driver caused $100K in damage to Buckingham Fountain fence (Sun-Times)

Lightfoot moves to acquire CTA land next to site of $95 million police academy in W. Garfield (Sun-Times)

Andersonville neighbors say development at 5457 N. Clark needs more affordable units (Block Club)

New contraflow bike lane on Grace will make a handy Mellow Route even more useful (Block Club)

Only alderman who voted against e-cargo bike ordinance was — wait for it — Ray “Showpez” Lopez (Block Club)

Metra’s Chicago & North Western heritage unit makes debut run (Trains)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago