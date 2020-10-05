Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 5

  • ATA’s Rynell: As Divvy expands, we need a network of protected bike lanes (Crain’s)
  • Metra’s 3 Union Pacific lines will have manned ticket verification booths at Ogilvie (Tribune)
  • Driver fatally struck male cyclist near North Shore Bike Path in Libertyville (ABC)
  • Woman, 66, taking motorcycle training course at suburban Harper College dies in crash (NBC)
  • Man charged with shooting another man, 25 in the abdomen 9/24 on 63rd Red platform (Sun-Times)
  • West Town bar owners petition neighbors to support speed bumps on Erie and Noble (Block Club)
  • Track problems disrupted Brown Line service Saturday morning in Lincoln Square (Sun-Times)
  • NW Side affordable housing proposal tests Lightfoot’s resolve on aldermanic privilege (Block Club)
  • Bike lending library started in North Lawndale shipping container (Block Club)
  • St. Charles bike ride series raises money for local charities (Tribune)

