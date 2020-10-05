Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 5

ATA’s Rynell: As Divvy expands, we need a network of protected bike lanes (Crain’s)

Metra’s 3 Union Pacific lines will have manned ticket verification booths at Ogilvie (Tribune)

Driver fatally struck male cyclist near North Shore Bike Path in Libertyville (ABC)

Woman, 66, taking motorcycle training course at suburban Harper College dies in crash (NBC)

Man charged with shooting another man, 25 in the abdomen 9/24 on 63rd Red platform (Sun-Times)

West Town bar owners petition neighbors to support speed bumps on Erie and Noble (Block Club)

Track problems disrupted Brown Line service Saturday morning in Lincoln Square (Sun-Times)

NW Side affordable housing proposal tests Lightfoot’s resolve on aldermanic privilege (Block Club)

Bike lending library started in North Lawndale shipping container (Block Club)

St. Charles bike ride series raises money for local charities (Tribune)

