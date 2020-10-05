Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 5
- ATA’s Rynell: As Divvy expands, we need a network of protected bike lanes (Crain’s)
- Metra’s 3 Union Pacific lines will have manned ticket verification booths at Ogilvie (Tribune)
- Driver fatally struck male cyclist near North Shore Bike Path in Libertyville (ABC)
- Woman, 66, taking motorcycle training course at suburban Harper College dies in crash (NBC)
- Man charged with shooting another man, 25 in the abdomen 9/24 on 63rd Red platform (Sun-Times)
- West Town bar owners petition neighbors to support speed bumps on Erie and Noble (Block Club)
- Track problems disrupted Brown Line service Saturday morning in Lincoln Square (Sun-Times)
- NW Side affordable housing proposal tests Lightfoot’s resolve on aldermanic privilege (Block Club)
- Bike lending library started in North Lawndale shipping container (Block Club)
- St. Charles bike ride series raises money for local charities (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago