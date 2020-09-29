Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 29
- Lightfoot reopens indoor service for bars w/o kitchens, increases restaurant capacity (Block Club)
- Homewood’s historic Amtrak train station overhaul underway; Metra station is next (Tribune)
- National Park Service seeking public input on Environmental Assessment for Obama Center plan
- New Pilsen mural pays tribute to essential workers (Block Club)
- Ride Illinois prepares 10-year Bikeway Implementation plan for Rockford (RR Star)
- Forest preserves report more riders on the bike trails during COVID (Daily Herald)
- 7 Chicagoland bike trails where you can take a long ride (Time Out)
