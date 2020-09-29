Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 29

Lightfoot reopens indoor service for bars w/o kitchens, increases restaurant capacity (Block Club)

Homewood’s historic Amtrak train station overhaul underway; Metra station is next (Tribune)

National Park Service seeking public input on Environmental Assessment for Obama Center plan

New Pilsen mural pays tribute to essential workers (Block Club)

Ride Illinois prepares 10-year Bikeway Implementation plan for Rockford (RR Star)

Forest preserves report more riders on the bike trails during COVID (Daily Herald)

7 Chicagoland bike trails where you can take a long ride (Time Out)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago