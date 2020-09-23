Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 23
- Work has started on all-affordable Logan TOD, will be documented with videos (Block Club)
- Strava data showed 34% increase in Chicago biking in July (Bloomberg)
- Driver ejected, car split in half after crash in Arlington Heights (CBS)
- Niles seeks to add stoplight to intersection where Sam Yousif, 13, was killed on his bike (Tribune)
- Dreadhead Cowboy charged with animal cruelty, reckless conduct after ride on Dan Ryan (ABC)
- Ald. LaSpata seeks safety improvements on The 606 after incidents of people driving on it (CBS)
- Help raise $7,500 for Blackstone Bicycle Works by riding the 1919 Chicago Race Riot bike route
- Equiticity and Imagine Englewood If… host a walking tour of the neighborhood on Saturday 2 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago