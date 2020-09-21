Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 21
- The Crusader wonders why the Red Line Extension wasn’t mentioned in eTOD report press release
- Tribune applauds Metra’s pandemic safety efforts and ridership restoration push
- Driver, 46, who was fatally shot in Lawndale crashed while fleeing, injuring person at bus stop (CBS)
- Driver, 21, killed in Wauconda after crossing lanes, head-on crash with delivery truck driver (CBS)
- 3-car hit-and-run on Dan Ryan near 79th sends 4 people to the hospital (CBS)
- Woman who suffered brain injury after pickup driver hit her on Divvy in Logan seeks witnesses (Block Club)
- Loomis bridge, a key South Side bike connection, reduced to one lane for reconstruction (Sun-Times)
- Suburban bike groups are doing socially-distanced alternatives to their usual events (Herald)
- Cheetah Gym is turning its parking lot into a car-free socially-distanced movie venue (Block Club)
- Outdoor dance performances, classes coming to Avondale parking lot in October (Block Club)
- SBC’s fundraising campaign gets a shoutout on Robert Feder’s media news blog
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
