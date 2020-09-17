Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 17

Some aldermen say little has changed since Lightfoot sought to end aldermanic prerogative (Block Club)

Illinois doctors rank masked transit commuting as a medium-risk activity during COVID (Block Club)

Motorcycle injury crash shuts down all outbound Kennedy lanes at Addison (ABC)

Crash blocks all northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Joliet (NBC)

NWU implements University-issued Ventra cards for free admission to CTA 201 bus route (Daily Northwestern)

Michelle Obama discusses the time CPD officers accused her brother of stealing his own bike (Independent)

